Fife MSPs differ over who to back in election for new First Minister
He announced he was stepping down before facing a personal motion of no confidence which came just days after scrapping the Bute House Agreement to end the power-sharing deal which kicked the Greens out of his government. The Greens said they would vote against Mr Yousaf in the vote which was formally tabled by the Tories.
No MSP has formally confirmed they will stand, but John Swinney and Kate Forbes have both gained early support.
Annabelle Ewing, MSP for Cowdenbeath, has publicly said she will back Ms Forbes, who narrowly lost out to Mr Yousaf in last year's SNP leadership contest.
On her Twitter account, she wrote: “Regarding any contest, it has to be the new generation and Kate Forbes. The SNP must speak up for all in Scotland. From a personal perspective, I and so many want to live to see the day. As my Mum Winnie said: Stop the world: Scotland wants to get on.”
Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Glenrothes, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, has been tipped as a possible candidate, but this week she said she was backing former party leader and Finance Secretary, Mr Swinney.
On social media, she wrote: “John Swinney is the best choice to be Scotland’s First Minister and the SNP leader. I will be strongly supporting him if, as I hope, he chooses to run.”
Mr Swinney stood down as Deputy First Minister following Nicola Sturgeon's 2023 resignation. The Scottish parliament has 28 days to choose a nominee for First Minister. If it cannot, then it would be dissolved and an election called.
