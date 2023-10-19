Fife is part of a pilot scheme which will see victims of domestic abuse offered up to £1000 to help escape their abusive partner by paying for essentials to enable them to leave. (Picture: Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf announced the Fund to Leave – which will send £500,000 to Women’s Aid organisations in five council areas, including Fife – during his first SNP conference speech as leader on Tuesday.

The Kingdom is one of five areas to benefit from the scheme initially as it has among the highest numbers of women presenting as homeless due to domestic abuse.

Following the pilot, which also involves the organisation in Glasgow, South Lanarkshire, North Lanarkshire and Edinburgh, the effectiveness of the initiative will be assessed.

The Scottish Government has said that nearly a quarter of homelessness presentations among women in Scotland were due to abuse.

For many a lack of finance makes escaping the abuse difficult, but this cash can be used to pay for essentials needed for a victim to be able to leave their abusive partner.

Mr Yousaf said tackling homelessness and ending violece against women and girls are key priorities for his government.

He said: “People should feel safe in their own homes but, sadly, too often this is not the case.

"Leaving a relationship with an abusive partner is dangerous and difficult, and financial dependence on the abuser is often the biggest barrier. The Fund to Leave will help to reduce the financial burden of leaving an abusive partner by helping to pay for the essentials that women and children need, including rent and clothing.

"This is just one of the ways in which we can work towards a Scotland where women and girls live free from violence and abuse in their homes.”

Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, said: “Survivors have told us for decades that the biggest problems they face in extricating themselves from abusers is the danger of retaliation, their lack of financial independence and the fear of destitution.

“Whether survivors and their children can stay in their homes or need or want to move to other accommodation, paying the rent and putting food on the table are still a struggle.