Fife politician wins ‘MP of year’ award from foundation
The honour recognises MPs from across the country who actively work with under-represented and disadvantaged communities.
Mrs Chamberlain, Lib Dem MP for North-East Fife, was recognised for her work on improving the rights of carers through her Carer’s Leave Act, as well raising the profile of lesser known conditions such as neurological condition, Pans Pandas. She has also continually championed the rights for Afghans seeking safety, in particular, women and girls through her work as chair of an all-party Parliamentarian Group.
The MP said: “The Patchwork Foundation is well renown for its work in making politics, policy and democracy open to everyone no matter their background. I am deeply honoured to receive an award from them recognising my own work to raise the voices of those who are too often unheard.
“When I think of all of those who I am standing up for, I am reminded that my work raising their voices in easy compared to their lives struggles, so it is them who I think about now and will continue to work for.”
