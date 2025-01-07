Fife politician wins ‘MP of year’ award from foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife politician Wendy Chamberlain has been named the Patchwork Foundation’s Other Party MP of the Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The honour recognises MPs from across the country who actively work with under-represented and disadvantaged communities.

Mrs Chamberlain, Lib Dem MP for North-East Fife, was recognised for her work on improving the rights of carers through her Carer’s Leave Act, as well raising the profile of lesser known conditions such as neurological condition, Pans Pandas. She has also continually championed the rights for Afghans seeking safety, in particular, women and girls through her work as chair of an all-party Parliamentarian Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP said: “The Patchwork Foundation is well renown for its work in making politics, policy and democracy open to everyone no matter their background. I am deeply honoured to receive an award from them recognising my own work to raise the voices of those who are too often unheard.

Wendy Chamberlain at the awards ceremony (Pic: FyfePhoto)

“When I think of all of those who I am standing up for, I am reminded that my work raising their voices in easy compared to their lives struggles, so it is them who I think about now and will continue to work for.”