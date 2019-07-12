Fife public to decide on limiting lap dance bars

Communities in Fife could be given a say on lap dancing bars in the region.

The move comes in the wake of new Scottish Government leglisation to limit the number of venues – with the option of setting a limit of zero.

It is aimed at big cities where lap dancing bars have been established for many years.

There is currently only one in Fife – but the opening of Sin in Kirkclady created a storm of controversy.

Fife Licensing Board confirmed it plans to carry out public consultation later this year.

Similar moves have already been made by Glasgow – which started to get feedback in May – and Edinburgh which is due to complete its consultation in August.

The aim behind the Scottish Government’s legislation was to prevent crime, ensure staff and customer safety and prevent nuisance.