Fife Pupil Experiences Life as an MSP at Holyrood

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities. A Fife high school pupil has experienced life as an elected representative by shadowing Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker in her work at the Scottish Parliament.

Bell Baxter High school pupil Leah McCusker spent three days in Claire Baker’s office at Holyrood. During her time in Parliament, Leah sat in on Chamber proceedings at First Minister’s Questions and attended a session of the Education, Children and Young People Committee. Leah also spoke to representatives of Generations Working Together and the General Medical Council, as well as attending meetings, drafting a motion and writing potential questions to the Scottish Government.

Leah McCusker said:

“I have really enjoyed my time in the Scottish Parliament, it has been a great opportunity for work experience in a busy environment, surrounded by friendly and encouraging people.

Claire Baker MSP with Bell Baxter pupil Leah McCusker

“It was good to see first-hand how MSPs convey their opinions and ideas appropriately, maintaining a persuasive and confident tone despite being in a high pressure environment.”

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: