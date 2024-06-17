Fife Pupil Experiences Life as an MSP at Holyrood
Bell Baxter High school pupil Leah McCusker spent three days in Claire Baker’s office at Holyrood. During her time in Parliament, Leah sat in on Chamber proceedings at First Minister’s Questions and attended a session of the Education, Children and Young People Committee. Leah also spoke to representatives of Generations Working Together and the General Medical Council, as well as attending meetings, drafting a motion and writing potential questions to the Scottish Government.
Leah McCusker said:
“I have really enjoyed my time in the Scottish Parliament, it has been a great opportunity for work experience in a busy environment, surrounded by friendly and encouraging people.
“It was good to see first-hand how MSPs convey their opinions and ideas appropriately, maintaining a persuasive and confident tone despite being in a high pressure environment.”
MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said:
“I have enjoyed having Leah spend some time in my office at the Scottish Parliament and hope she continues to engage in politics in the future. I hope her placement has given her some insight into the range of work that goes on in the Parliament and the different activities that MSPs are involved in.”
