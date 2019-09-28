Fife relaunches Cafe Inc to tackle October holiday hunger

Cafe Inc is set to return for the October school holidays.

Fife Council’s family lunch clubs proved to be a huge hit during the summer holidays.

Now they are set to be rolled out as schools prepare for the autumn break.

The cafes provide meeting places for local families and help to tackle ‘holiday hunger.’

They served up over 90,000 meals during the extended summer break, and built on the back of existing community, voluntary projects.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, who convenes the community and housing services committee said: “ I am obviously pleased that Cafe Inc was so popular during the summer and so pleased that we have been able to help so many families.

You may also be interested in:

New appeal to identify cyclist seriously hurt in Fife crash

Salvation Army outgrows Kirkcaldy town centre base

Boss of collapsed care firm blames ‘biggest joke’ Fife Council

“It provides a place where families can come together for a hot meal or a sandwich in the middle of the day but it also helps reduce isolation in our communities. It provides a meeting point for parents to socialise, or for children to meet up with their friends, and is about so much more than just food.” Many families saw Cafe Inc as a lifeline during the long summer break – for some, it provided the only hot meal of the day.

Added Cllr Hamilton: “We have a very strong voluntary sector in Fife and for many years, they have tackled holiday-hunger through a variety of programmes. However, the problem has become so great, that as the local council, we decided to step in with a comprehensive programme of lunch-clubs, very much supported and in conjunction with, the voluntary sector and community volunteers.”

“We are now looking forward to continuing Cafe Inc during the fast approaching October school holidays. Cafe Inc is open to all children and their families.

“It gives children and families a chance to meet up with friends, save a bit of money and enjoy a bite to eat in some good company.

“ I’d urge families to come along and enjoy a family lunch with some friendly chat and fun. “

Dates and venues for the October Cafe Inc lunch clubs will be publicised in local areas.