Fife town launches new Yes Scottish independence hub

The new Cardenden Yes Hub had a successful launch at the start of the month.

The village came alive with the sound of celebration as the long awaited and hard worked for Yes hub became a reality on July 1.

The hub, based at 152 Station Road, was opened by songstress Amanda Brown who filled the shop and outside with the sounds of her indy inspired songs.

Local MSP Annabelle Ewing gave a passionate speech at the opening, reinforcing the Cardenden Yes group’s message of Scotland moving forward to its ultimate goal of independence.

Local SNP councillor Rosemary Liewald, who represents Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty, revealed how the Cardenden Yes group was formed.

She said: “It began from a conversation two guys had while sitting on a train on the Fife Circle to work in the morning back in 2013.

“Each of these guys found they shared the same passion, vision and goal for Scotland which was simply independence.

“From that a very loose plan was set, which was that, with the forthcoming Indy Referendum and with local support they could muster a small but powerful group in the village.

“That very quickly led to become one of the most hard working, vital and successful groups in Fife to come from the 2014 movement.”

Rosemary said the new hub will be run completely by volunteers.

“We feel we can contribute much to Cardenden and the wider community by being a gathering point, a shop, a place where debate and education can happen.

“A place where progressive ideas and opinions can be expressed and action can be started.”

She added: “Volunteers are always welcome so we can have the Hub open longer, generating income evening events. We promise to make it a success.”