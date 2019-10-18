Fife village left in the dark over street lights failures

Residents in a Fife village have been left in the dark by street light failures, according to a local councillor.

Councillor Andy Heer is calling for an inquiry into the continuing failure of streetlights in Auchtermuchty.

He highlighted one incident when outages left parts of the village without lighting for weeks, and that one woman had to call for a lift because she could not find her way home.

“Scottish Power come and make a temporary fix but that only lasts a couple of weeks or sometimes just a couple of days and then we are back in the dark again,” he said.

“It’s not good enough and it’s a danger to life and limb. Everyone understands that there will be the occasional equipment malfunction but this continuing series of failures seems to point to a more serious issue which requires investigation.”

Fife Council confirmed that the ongoing issue can only be resolved by Scottish Power.

Lynne Davidson, roads maintenance lead consultant at Fife Council, said: “We’ve been in contact with Scottish Power and their engineers have once again made a repair and the lights are currently working again. They are confident that the fault has now been fully repaired but as it was an intermittent fault we’ll be monitoring the situation closely.”

Scottish Power apologised to residents for any inconvenience.

A spokesperson said there was an intermittent fault in the area and tests have been carried out to locate the area where the problem is.