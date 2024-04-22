The next election date has yet to be set but Fifers are urged to make sure they are ready (Pic: Submitted)

A date to go to the polls has yet to be announced, but it is due before the end of January 2025 - and residents in the Kingdom have been urged to make sure they are ready by checking they have an accepted form of photo ID.

All people voting in person will need to show photographic ID at the polling station before choosing which candidate gets their vote. Accepted forms include a passport, driving licence, older persons or disabled persons bus pass and Young Scot card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo. The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy O’Neill, head of the Electoral Commission, Scotland, said: “It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it.”

And Shona Cameron, electoral services manager at Fife Council, added: “With a UK general election due before the end of January 2025, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID. It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote when the election is called.”