Fifers urged to get on register to vote

Fifers are being urged to make sure they don’t risk losing their vote because they haven’t returned their annual canvass form.

The paperwork was sent to every household in July, with reminders issued in August.

The next stage is to send canvassers to properties which have still not replied.

The aim of the form is to ensure that the electoral register is up to date and to identify any residents who need to register to vote individually.

Although it isn’t a registration form, it’s still important that people complete it.

The information provided will enable Fife COuncil to send a separate individual registration form to all who are eligible and need to register.

Mike Melville, depute electoral registration officer for Fife, said: “Anyone who wants to vote, including in any potential General Election that may be called, must be registered.

“This form helps us identify anyone eligible to vote who’s not on the electoral register. So, if you haven’t already, simply check the form and reply as soon as possible.

“It’s also important to include 14 and 15-year-olds on the form as 16-year-olds are able to vote in local government elections, as well as Scottish Parliament elections.

“This is so they are on the register when they become old enough to vote.

Find out how to register HERE www.fifedirect.org.uk/electoralregister