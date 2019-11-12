Fifers urged to register to vote in General Election

As next month’s General Election draws closer, Fifers are being encouraged to make sure they are registered to vote.

The country will go to the polls on December 12 to elect a Member of Parliament for their constituency, but in order for people to be able to cast their vote, they must make sure they are registered before the deadline of midnight on Tuesday, November 26.

Mike Melville, electoral services manager for Fife, said: “It’s important that residents across Fife make sure they can take part.

“To have your say you must be registered to vote. If you voted in the European Election in May and haven’t moved, you don’t need to register to vote again.

“However, if you’ve recently changed address it’s important to make sure that you’re registered at your new address otherwise you won’t be able to vote.

“It only takes a few minutes to register to vote, you can do this online at www.gov.uk/registertovote and all you need to do it is your name, address and national insurance number.

“You can find out how to apply for a postal or proxy vote, where someone votes on your behalf, by visiting www.fife.gov.uk/generalelection or by calling the electoral registration team on 03451 55 55 11.

“But please remember that if you want to vote by post or proxy you must register to vote first. The earlier you register to vote and apply for a postal or proxy vote, the quicker we’ll be able to process your application to make sure that you can vote in a way that suits you.

“Whatever way you choose to vote, we must receive your registration application by midnight on Tuesday, November 26.

“If you’re applying for a new postal vote or wish to amend an existing postal or proxy vote you have until 5pm on Tuesday, November 26 and if you want to apply for a new proxy vote you have until 5pm on Wednesday, December 4.”