Fifers wanted for debate show in Kirkcaldy

Scotia Media, a new media company, is recording its second only show in Kirkcaldy.

The company, which held it’s inaugural event in Glasgow last week, is recording a programme with a debate entitled ‘Employment Isn’t Working’ and people between the ages of 16-35 are invited to join presenters Michael Gray and Robert Somynne, both formerly journalists with the Common Weal.

The Kirkcaldy show will be filmed in the Beveridge Suite of the Adam Smith Theatre on Sunday, July 8, from 5.30-6.30pm and there will be an after-party in the back room of Betty Nicol’s pub directly after that.

If you would like to take part, email alisonbalharry@gmail.com.