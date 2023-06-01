David Ross’ strong criticism came as he tabled an emergency motion for discussion at today's meeting of the council's Cabinet Committee where councillors expressed serious concerns about the proposals.

The Kirkcaldy councillor warned: “Budget cuts cannot be made at the expense of the safety of people and buildings. “

His intervention comes after concerns were raised over the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service’s plan to cut second or third appliances from Methil, Glenrothes and Dunfermline stations - and axe the height appliance unit from Kirkcaldy. It is to be covered from Dunfermline..

The devastating fire scene at the former Rick's nightclub in Methil

The moves are all said to be temporary, lasting up to one year - but politicians are worried the services won’t be restored.

The fire service has to find savings of £11m this year, and has proposed temporarily removing fire appliances from 10 fire stations across Scotland, including four in the Kingdom.

Cllr Ross said: "The proposals are seriously concerning and we are asking the Scottish Fire and Rescue service to withdraw these plans immediately in the interests of public safety. Budget cuts cannot be made at the expense of the safety of people and buildings. We are all too aware of the devastating impacts that fires can have on the lives and businesses of Fifers, having recently suffered the consequences of a number of serious fires across the Kingdom.

"The proposed withdrawal of the height appliance in Kirkcaldy is particularly concerning for the local hospital and Ravenscraig flats. We all rely heavily on the vital services the fire service provides - not just fighting fires - but responding to all the emergencies that they deal with every day.

"We are seeking an urgent meeting with the Scottish Fire and Rescue service, urging them to listen to the concerns we're raising today and take immediate action to withdraw these proposals.”

Councillor Altany Craik (Glenrothes West and Kinglassie, Labour) said: “I do not like the situation we find ourselves in. We know longer have the full lever to pull on this. We used to be the fire authority but we’re not any longer. Ultimately we’re relying on a national agency who will make decisions for their objectives, not necessarily ours.”

He continued: “I’m sure they’re taking these decision with the best intentions - I would never suggest that SFRS would be cavalier or risk lives - but it is the diminution of the service yet again that we get from a national agency and yet again we cannot do anything about it.”

Councillors also sent the matter to the People and Communities Scrutiny Committee for its urgent consideration on June 7. That committee will invite the Chief Officer from SFRS to attend the meeting and allow councillors to examine the proposals.

Niall Miller, station commander for Fife, Stirling and Clackmannanshire defended cuts at Levenmouth area committee’s meeting on Wednesday.