First Class experience for Kirkcaldy’s MP

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP Lesley Laird experienced what is involved in delivering the post when she joined a local postwoman on her delivery round in Kirkcaldy.

Lesley is one of a number of local MPs and MSPs being invited to go out with postmen and women across Scotland to see the lengths Royal Mail goes to, to deliver the post.

Manager Keith Fraser (second right) with MP Lesley Laird and Kelsey Gunn (front right) at the Kirkcaldy office with other staff.

The purpose of the visits is to give MPs and MSPs a unique insight into the challenges of delivering mail to every house and business in their constituency, six days a week.

Keith Fraser, Royal Mail Delivery Manager, who briefed Lesley before she set off on her walk, said: “We’re delighted that Lesley is taking the time to experience the everyday challenges faced by our delivery postmen and women.

“The visit gave us the opportunity to show Lesley how we are continuing to modernise and transforming our organisation.

“We have invested in new sorting and delivery equipment as we respond to the changing nature of the modern postbag. We are delivering more parcels and fewer letters than ever before and the tools for the job need to reflect that.”

Ms Laird said she wanted to get an understanding of the work that goes into delivering the post, adding: “The best way of gaining that insight was to go out and do the job alongside members of the Kirkcaldy team.

“I’d especially like to thank Kelsey Gunn, one of the newest recruits in the office, for showing me the ropes and letting me accompany her on a round.

“There is no doubt that postmen and postwomen perform an incredibly important function in our communities, not just by delivering mail but also by representing an institution which binds us together for the common good.

”I’d like to extend my thanks to the team for welcoming me – it was a pleasure to meet them all and appreciate what they do for our community on a daily basis.”