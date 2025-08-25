First event from Kirkcaldy Nepalese Group an ‘uplifting’ celebration
It was a truly inspirational evening, with around 40 people coming together to celebrate not only a new community group but also the beginning of what I believe will be a lasting contribution to our town.
The group, which already has 15 very enthusiastic members, was created with the aim of celebrating and sharing Nepalese culture, heritage, and traditions here in Fife.
From the moment I walked through the door, I was struck by the warmth of the welcome. It was an evening filled with laughter, lively conversation, music, dancing, and a real sense of excitement for what lies ahead. You could see just how much this first step meant to the members, and how eager they are to share their culture with the wider community. I think what impressed me most was the group’s outlook. Their vision goes beyond supporting one another.
They want to build connections, create opportunities for cultural exchange, and help to bring people together across Kirkcaldy and beyond. Each story told and each tradition shared adds richness and diversity to the life of our town.
The Kirkcaldy Nepalese Group is also working together with the larger Dunfermline Nepalese Group, which has around 500 members.
Together, they hope to co-ordinate events and initiatives that showcase Nepal’s traditions while contributing positively to life in Fife. Whether it be through cultural showcases, intergenerational exchanges, or simple community gatherings, these activities will be of benefit to us all.
As an MSP, it is both encouraging and inspiring to see communities take such initiative. The Nepalese community is offering us all a chance to learn, to share, and to celebrate together, and I am certain Kirkcaldy will be all the better for it.
I left the event feeling uplifted and hugely grateful for the experience. I look forward to joining the group at future gatherings as their exciting journey continues.