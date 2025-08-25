First event from Kirkcaldy Nepalese Group an ‘uplifting’ celebration

Last week, I had the great pleasure of attending the very first event organised by the newly formed Kirkcaldy Nepalese Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a truly inspirational evening, with around 40 people coming together to celebrate not only a new community group but also the beginning of what I believe will be a lasting contribution to our town.

The group, which already has 15 very enthusiastic members, was created with the aim of celebrating and sharing Nepalese culture, heritage, and traditions here in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the moment I walked through the door, I was struck by the warmth of the welcome. It was an evening filled with laughter, lively conversation, music, dancing, and a real sense of excitement for what lies ahead. You could see just how much this first step meant to the members, and how eager they are to share their culture with the wider community. I think what impressed me most was the group’s outlook. Their vision goes beyond supporting one another.

David Torrance at the the very first event organised by the newly formed Kirkcaldy Nepalese Group. (Pic: Submitted)

They want to build connections, create opportunities for cultural exchange, and help to bring people together across Kirkcaldy and beyond. Each story told and each tradition shared adds richness and diversity to the life of our town.

The Kirkcaldy Nepalese Group is also working together with the larger Dunfermline Nepalese Group, which has around 500 members.

Together, they hope to co-ordinate events and initiatives that showcase Nepal’s traditions while contributing positively to life in Fife. Whether it be through cultural showcases, intergenerational exchanges, or simple community gatherings, these activities will be of benefit to us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an MSP, it is both encouraging and inspiring to see communities take such initiative. The Nepalese community is offering us all a chance to learn, to share, and to celebrate together, and I am certain Kirkcaldy will be all the better for it.

I left the event feeling uplifted and hugely grateful for the experience. I look forward to joining the group at future gatherings as their exciting journey continues.