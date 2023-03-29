First Minister Humza Yousaf's new Cabinet: new role for Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth
Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth has been given a key role in the first Cabinet unveiled by new First Minister, Humza Yousaf.
She has been appointed education secretary, replacing fellow Fife MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville who becomes becomes cabinet secretary for social justice.
The appointments were made as Mr Yousaf unveiled a new-look cabinet following his confirmation as First Minister following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.
Ms Gilruth, MSP for Glenrothes, was first elected in 2016 after spending a decade working in education.
Her previous roles have included minister for Europe, migration and international development, and, more recently, transport where she was at the forefront of dealing with the industry’s return after lockdown and a number of rail strikes.