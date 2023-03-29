First Minister Humza Yousaf's new Cabinet: new role for Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth

She has been appointed education secretary, replacing fellow Fife MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville who becomes becomes cabinet secretary for social justice.

The appointments were made as Mr Yousaf unveiled a new-look cabinet following his confirmation as First Minister following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Gilruth, MSP for Glenrothes, was first elected in 2016 after spending a decade working in education.

