News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
3 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
4 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
4 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

First Minister Humza Yousaf's new Cabinet: new role for Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth

Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth has been given a key role in the first Cabinet unveiled by new First Minister, Humza Yousaf.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:40 BST

She has been appointed education secretary, replacing fellow Fife MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville who becomes becomes cabinet secretary for social justice.

The appointments were made as Mr Yousaf unveiled a new-look cabinet following his confirmation as First Minister following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Gilruth, MSP for Glenrothes, was first elected in 2016 after spending a decade working in education.

Jenny Gilruth
Jenny Gilruth
Jenny Gilruth
Most Popular

Her previous roles have included minister for Europe, migration and international development, and, more recently, transport where she was at the forefront of dealing with the industry’s return after lockdown and a number of rail strikes.

Humza YousafFirst MinisterFife MSPShirley-Anne SomervilleNicola Sturgeon