First Minister in Fife for St Andrew’s Day speech

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will deliver her St Andrew’s Day speech in St Andrews today.

It is her second visit to the region in seven days as she puts her weight behind the SNP’s bid to retain North-East Fife – the most marginal seat in the UK general election.

Stephen Gethins is defending a majority of just two in a head to head battle with the Lib Dems.

One recent poll, from Panelbase, tipped the Lib Dems’ candidate, Wendy Chamberlain, to regain the seat they held from 1987 until Sir Menzies Campbell’s retiral at the 2015 poll when Mr Gethins first triumphed with a majority of over 4000.

Ms Sturgeon joined her party’s candidate in Leven last week, and returns again today as it steps up its campaign for the key Fife seat.

In her spee3ch she is expected to attack Boris Johnson, branding Prime Minister a “real and present danger” to the health service. And she will claim his EU dealcould cost Scotland’s national income by £9 billion by the end of the next decade.

She is expected to say: “Boris Johnson’s extreme Brexit is the biggest threat to Scotland’s NHS since it was founded just over 70 years ago. He is a real and present danger to our precious, publicly run health service.

“His Tory Brexit plan will make it harder to attract NHS staff from Europe.

“The economy will slow down, putting increased pressure on NHS budgets.”