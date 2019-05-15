Former Kirkcaldy MP quits Labour Party

Former Kirkcaldy MP Lewis Moonie has quit the Labour Party.

Lord Moonie took to social media he’d walked away from the party after being suspended over his views on gender.

He was MP for Kirkcaldy from 1987 until 2005 when he became a life peer.

Lord Moonie has bee outspoken on his Twitter account over gender, and said he was “accused of transphobia by the usual suspects” – and told to attend a disciplinary hearing.

He said he was “not really up to fighting it so I’ve saved them the trouble.” Lord Moonie’s tweet added: “I feel free to carry on campaigning for women.”

A psychiatrist and community medicine specialist before entering Parliament, Lord Moonie served as a defence minister in Tony Blair’s Government.