Former north east Fife councillor dies

A former long-serving north east Fife councillor has died aged 91.

Eleanor Gunstone died in hospital following a short illness. She is survived by husband Frank, children Douglas, Penny, and John, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Eleanor served on Fife Regional Council and then Fife Council, before standing down in 2007.

She was also an active member of the sporting community, and in 2014 was presented with an award for achieving 40 years of service by UK Athletics.

Born in Liverpool, Eleanor moved with Frank to north east Fife in 1954, where he would later become vice-principal at the university.

Eleanor first became a councillor in 1966, when she began pursuing improvements to the sport and leisure facilities in the town.

She lost her seat in 1971, but would return to politics later.

It was through her children that she got into sport, and in the early 1970s was among the people involved in setting up a new sporting club in St Andrews, which would later become Fife AC.

She would lead it as president between 1988-91.

Eleanor also served with several national sporting bodies.

In 1986 she returned as a councillor – this time representing the Motray ward.

She would serve for 21 years, representing Leuchars, Guardbridge and Balmullo until 2007.

Eleanor and Frank marked their 70th wedding anniversary in March.