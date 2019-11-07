Four Fife councillors shortlisted for awards

A quartet of Fife councillors are on the shortlist for the LGiU Scotland and CCLA 2019 Councillor Awards which celebrate the achievements of individual elected members.

Fay Sinclair has been nominated for Champion of Education.

David Alexander

Ross Vettraino has been nominated for Environmental Impact, which celebrates councillors who have made an outstanding contribution to their local or wider environments.

David Alexander is up for a lifetime contribution award, and Leader of the Year.

And David Barratt has been nominated for New Councillor of the Year

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive, LGiU said: “This year’s shortlist showcases the achievements of the best and brightest councillors across Scotland.

“They deliver for their communities in increasingly challenging and hostile times. Despite all of that and more, their determination and resolve has left their communities safer, stronger and healthier, thanks to their efforts.”

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges and announced at a ceremony on Thursday November 28 at Edinburgh City Chambers.

Cllr Sinclair said: “With three young sons myself, I’m really passionate about making sure we have the best possible education and early learning opportunities in Fife. It’s a hugely exciting time to be involved in education locally.”

Cllr David Alexander added: “When I heard there were nominations I had a sneaky feeling one would be for longevity as I’m in my 34th year as a councillor.

“Regarding the nomination for leader of the year, it’s hard not to say that my role in Fife is actually co-leader.

“I’m more delighted at the number of Fife councillors who have been nominated.”