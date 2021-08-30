From MP to DJ: Neale Hanvey issues call to bands to join new radio show

The Westminster politician has been invited to join community radio station K107, and put together one-off show similar to Desert Island Discs, where he will share his choice of music and highlight organisations he has met during his ongoing constituency tour.

The Alba MP said he was “brimming with excitement” and said this was a “tremendous opportunity” to showcase the best of his Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency.

The show is expected to be put together towards the end of the summer, airing on K107FM in late September.

Mr Hanvey said: “We have some incredible local bands, so I want to give them a bit of exposure.

“During the show, I’ll play three demos with a bit of promo chat. So, if you’re in a band or know of a good local band, drop me an email.

“The show is building on my constituency tour. Throughout summer recess, I took the opportunity to be out and about in the constituency more than usual. It’s been a good chance to highlight the work of local businesses and organisations.

“And now with the radio show, it’s now a chance to highlight local music.

So, that’s exactly what I plan to do. Who knows, if it goes down well, this might become a more regular thing!”

Bands looking to submit a demo for consideration should get in touch by emailing Neale on [email protected]

