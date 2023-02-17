Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy, has been working since last summer to help people at Dunnikier Park Chalet Park who have been waiting for months to get the same support the UK Government has given to other households.

The residents are part of the Energy Bill Support Scheme (Alternative Funding) which is designed to provide assistance for households - but they have yet to see a payment made because they cannot be identified by their energy supply.

The UK Government has decided the best way to go is through local authorities - but, many months on, they remain out of pocket.

Neale Hanvey has raised concerns over the lack of support for chalet park residents in the House of Comnmons

That slow response has been raised by Mr Hanvey in the Commons in a string of letters to Government Ministers.

He said: I was first approached by Dunnikier Park residents last June and since then I have written to all relevant Government ministers, submitted multiple written questions to Parliament and raised the matter of fuel poverty on the floor of the House of Commons countless times.

“I can only describe the responses as woolly at best.

“There are still no firm details on how and when to access energy support for those affected as badly designed UK Government legislation has already failed to properly consider those with alternative suppliers, nor did it take into account that many landlords with business contracts would also be unable to access the existing fuel payments.”

The Alba MP said it was “unacceptable” that so many families were in fuel poverty in an energy rich country, and added: “Park homes tend to have a higher percentage of senior residents, leaving such vulnerable groups without support during the coldest months of the year is unconscionable.