Funding assurance from Scottish Government for new health centre in Fife town

A Fife MSP has welcomed a repeated assurance that the Scottish Government will back the business case for a new health centre in Lochgelly.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 9:09am

Annabelle Ewing, SNP member for Cowdenbeath, had expressed concerns the timetable for the project “has been slipping and slipping .”

She had an “an absolute assurance” in 2021 from Humza Yousaf, Health Secretary, that funding would be in place when the case for the centre was presented.

That was underlined by Maree Todd MSP, Minister for Public Health, at General Questions in the Scottish Parliament this week.

How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look
Ms Ewing said: “I have ongoing concerns about the sense that the timetable for this project has been slipping and slipping but, I welcome the repeated assurance from Ministers that the Scottish Government remains committed to the promised new health centre for Lochgelly and that it remains within the planned investment of £10 billion in health infrastructure over the next 10 years.

“Now I want to hear from NHS Fife about their timetable for the re-submission of the business case for approval.”

Last year, NHS Fife submitted a planning application to Fife Council to build a new health and wellbeing centre in town.

It wants to start work on land next to Berry Street Lochgelly, to replace the town’s existing, outdated health centre. The land was previously occupied by the Lochgelly Flats which were demolished in the early 2000s and is now currently a greenfield site be used by dog walkers.

It sits within a residential area close to the Mossview Care Home, Lochgelly West Primary School and the Main Street.

