Funding for East Neuk projects

People in the East Neuk have had their say on how to spend £20,000 to improve the area and support people in rural poverty and isolation.

The Connect East Neuk consultation was organised by Fife Council to involve people in local decision-making.

It used a new online voting system, CONSUL and a funding and voting event was held on September 30 in the East Neuk Centre, Anstruther.

All ward 19 residents were invited to the event where they could vote for their preferred project option after seeing presentations from local groups.

Based on votes, four projects were allocated the full amount requested.

Waid Academy Outdoor Learning Community Allotment received funding for an allotment project to learn skills and increase confidence.

Our Space will use the funds to a safe space for people experiencing addiction and/or mental ill health. This will offer a time to connect with others and receive support from other agencies.

Pittenweem Tennis Club will use the money to replace the existing tennis hut which is no longer fit for purpose. The club has a large membership and helps people to keep fit and healthy at a low cost.

The final recipient, the East Neuk Men’s Shed, offers opportunities for men to meet and undertake creative, physical and purposeful recreational and community activities.

Given the high quality of the remaining projects that had applied for funding, it was decided to split the remaining monies equally between the remaining 12 projects.

Councillor Linda Holt said: “All 16 groups are winners, with all the projects receiving funding to go forward.

“Participatory budgeting has been effective in encouraging people to come up with ideas for addressing real needs in our communities and supporting them as they put these ideas into action.

“A massive well done to the Fife Council Community Development team in the East Neuk, but above all to our caring, imaginative and energetic communities.”