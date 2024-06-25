General Election: Alba launches Young Scots manifesto in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Jun 2024, 08:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Alba Party launched its manifesto for young Scots underneath Kirkcaldy’s landmark giant red heart at the weekend.

Alex Salmond, party leader, was joined by Neale Hanvey, who is standing in the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency where he was MP, and Christina Hendry, youth wing convener .

The manifesto for Young Scots includes specific policies pertinent to young people including Scottish independence, housing, student support and the conflict in Palestine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hanvey said: “As a father of two boys I want to ensure that we can provide society that affords them the best opportunity in life.

Neale Hanvey and Alex Salmond launch Alba's Young Scots manifesto in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Neale Hanvey and Alex Salmond launch Alba's Young Scots manifesto in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Neale Hanvey and Alex Salmond launch Alba's Young Scots manifesto in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“Much has been made about the potential for a low turnout in younger generations at this election. That isn’t because young Scots aren’t interested in politics, it is because the established parties offer them nothing. That is something we are attempting address with this manifesto. We know that a substantial majority of young Scots want independence and Alba is the only party with a route to take us there”

Christina Hendry said she was pleased the party had a specific manifesto for young people - it’s national manifesto launches this week in Dundee.

She said: “There is a misconception that young people don’t care about politics. With our manifesto written by young Scots for young Scots, we wanted to show that young people do have an interest in the future of their country. We also want to highlight how Alba polices are beneficial to younger voters, especially the urgent need for Scottish independence and building a brighter future for the people of our nation.”

Related topics:AlbaNeale HanveyAlex SalmondKirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.