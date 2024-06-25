General Election: Alba launches Young Scots manifesto in Kirkcaldy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alex Salmond, party leader, was joined by Neale Hanvey, who is standing in the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency where he was MP, and Christina Hendry, youth wing convener .
The manifesto for Young Scots includes specific policies pertinent to young people including Scottish independence, housing, student support and the conflict in Palestine.
Mr Hanvey said: “As a father of two boys I want to ensure that we can provide society that affords them the best opportunity in life.
“Much has been made about the potential for a low turnout in younger generations at this election. That isn’t because young Scots aren’t interested in politics, it is because the established parties offer them nothing. That is something we are attempting address with this manifesto. We know that a substantial majority of young Scots want independence and Alba is the only party with a route to take us there”
Christina Hendry said she was pleased the party had a specific manifesto for young people - it’s national manifesto launches this week in Dundee.
She said: “There is a misconception that young people don’t care about politics. With our manifesto written by young Scots for young Scots, we wanted to show that young people do have an interest in the future of their country. We also want to highlight how Alba polices are beneficial to younger voters, especially the urgent need for Scottish independence and building a brighter future for the people of our nation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.