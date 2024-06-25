Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Alba Party launched its manifesto for young Scots underneath Kirkcaldy’s landmark giant red heart at the weekend.

Alex Salmond, party leader, was joined by Neale Hanvey, who is standing in the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency where he was MP, and Christina Hendry, youth wing convener .

The manifesto for Young Scots includes specific policies pertinent to young people including Scottish independence, housing, student support and the conflict in Palestine.

Mr Hanvey said: “As a father of two boys I want to ensure that we can provide society that affords them the best opportunity in life.

Neale Hanvey and Alex Salmond launch Alba's Young Scots manifesto in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“Much has been made about the potential for a low turnout in younger generations at this election. That isn’t because young Scots aren’t interested in politics, it is because the established parties offer them nothing. That is something we are attempting address with this manifesto. We know that a substantial majority of young Scots want independence and Alba is the only party with a route to take us there”

Christina Hendry said she was pleased the party had a specific manifesto for young people - it’s national manifesto launches this week in Dundee.