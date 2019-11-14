General Election candidates: Here’s who is standing in Fife

Twenty candidates are set to contest the four Fife parliamentary seats at next month’s General Election.

The deadline to stand passed on Thursday, and campaigning is now underway in each constituency.

The four major parties – Labour, SNP, Tories and Lib Dems – are contesting all seats in the Kingdom, while the Greens and the Brexit Party are focussing their efforts on two each.

The Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency features the most candidates, with six names on the ballot paper.

Lesley Laird, who was MP, secured the Labour ticket, and is up against sitting and former councillors in the shape of Kathleen Leslie (Tory) and Neal Hanvey (SNP).

Gill Hamilton-Cole stands for the Lib Dems, Scott Rutherford for the Greens, and Mich William for the Brexit Party.

In Glenothes, Peter Grant (SNP) is bidding for a second term as MP, and faces a challenge from Pat Eagan (Labour), Jane Ann Liston (Lib Dems), Amy Thomson (Tory). and Victor Farrell (Brexit).

North East Fife constituency produced all the drama at the last election with Stephen Gethins securing a wafer-thin two-vote majority over the Lib Dems.

He stands again for the SNP, with Wendy Chamberlain fighting the seat for the Lib Dems.

Also standing are Wendy Haynes (Labour), and local councillor, Tony Miklinski for the Tories.

Dunfermline and West Fife sees a five-way fight with some familiar faces on the ballot paper.

They include Douglas Chapman (SNP), who won the seat in 2015, former MSP Cara Hilton for Labour. and Rebecca Bell for` the Lib Dems.

They are joined by Mags Hall (Greens) and Moira Benny for the Tories.

The election is on Thursday, December 12 – the first to be held in that month since 1923.