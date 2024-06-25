General Election: I stood for Reform Party in Kirkcaldy because I am ‘scunnered’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ask Sonia Davidson why she decided to stand in the General Election for the Reform Party, and she will answer with one word: Scunnered.

“I am standing for Reform to fix my country,” she said in her first press release. “I won’t tell you what my pronouns are, however my adjectives are disillusioned, betrayed and very angry.”

The Perthshire based candidate went to the old Kirkcaldy Tech and grew up in Glenrothes - she has family in the Lang Toun - and describes herself as an “army brat” who has worked in offices, hospitality sector, public and private sectors. “A minion” she said.

“As a taxpayer I feel like I’m nothing more than a walking ‘purse’ to the main parties in Westminster and Holyrood. My voice is not listened to, my opinion counts for nothing, but my taxes go up,” said up.

Sonia Davidson is standing for Reform as the party makes its debut on the election scene (Reform pic: Carl Court/Getty Images)

She was drawn to Reform after reading their election plans billed as a contract rather than a manifesto. The language is different because Reform is a company rather than a political party, in which its leader, Nigel Farage - standing to be an MP after seven previously failed attempts - is a major shareholder and director.

“I like the fact it is a contract rather than a manifesto - they are not worth the paper they are written on,” Sonia said. “This is a contract with the people.”

The devil, of course, is in the detail. According to Sonia, immigration and the BBC are two issues on the doorstep - neither have been raised by other candidates.

On immigration she said people were “afraid” to walk along our High Streets at night because they felt unsafe, “because of the influence of ‘hotel guests’. It is worrying.”

Sonia Davidson is standing for the Reform Party in the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency (Pic: Submitted)

She expanded on it via her statement on Reform’s website, adding “millions of pounds spent on housing men who have come to our country illegally, men who accost our women and young girls in the street, making our town centres areas you just don’t want to go in the evening.”Immigration, she insisted, chimed locally: “They see what is happening down south as a pre-cursor to what is happening up here. The knock on immigration is on everyone. It impacts housing benefits, and the economy.”

Sonia also wants an end to the teaching of “ideology” in schools - “instead of ‘ticking boxes’ teachers should be free to get back to actual teaching” and a cull of bureaucrats.

She explained: “Reading Reform’s contract, what stood out was that we have a proper plan for veterans and how to support them. No-one can organise like a serviceman. When you serve your country you get amazing skills that can be transferred to other areas so we need to utilise them. The funeral of the Queen was timed to the second,. Could any council have done that?

“NHS is also a great place, but speak to anyone who works there and they will tell you the problem is not the doctors and nurses, who are outstanding, but the middle management and the nepotism that goes on, and the waste of money.”

Nigel Farage speaks during a campaign event for Reform (Pic: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Sonia attributes her “army brat” background to the desire to getting things done.

“When I see something that’s ‘wrong’ or not working, I want to do all I can to ‘fix’ it and make it work again,” she said.

She has set no target in her first election, but one poll has suggested she may finish above the Tory candidate, although well behind Labour and SNP.

“From speaking to people there are a lot of Reform voters here,” she said “I want to raise awareness about Reform as much as possible.