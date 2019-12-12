General Election: Polling stations open across Fife

The polls have opened in the 2019 General Election.

The doors to polling stations across Fife opened at 7:00am.

There are 180 places to cast your vote across the region, and they will remain open until 10:00pm.

It is the first election to be held in December since 1923.

All four Westminster seats will be counted at Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes.

Over 50,000 postal votes have been issued across the Kingdom out of a total of 276,082 people registered to vote.

Some 1265 people across Fife have requested a proxy vote.

A team of 252 enumerators will work at the count tonight with results anticipated in the early hours of Friday morning.

Initial predictions are declarations for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, and Glenrothes between 2:00 am and 3:00am.

Results for Dunfermline and West Fife, and North East Fife could then follow any time between 3:30 and 4:30am.

The SNP is defending three of the four seats - Dunfermline, NEFife and Glenrothes - while Labour are bidding to retain Kirkcaldy.