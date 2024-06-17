General Election: two hustings announced in Kirkcaldy constituency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two more General Election hustings have been arranged in Kirkcaldy.

The first takes place at the Salvation Army’s community church on Hayfield Road on Tuesday (June 18), at 7:00pm. It has been organised by Yes Kirkcaldy.

The second one takes place at St Bryce Kirk on Monday, June 24 and is an education debate, organised by campaign group Parents Watch Education Fife. It starts at 6:00pm.

