General Election: two hustings announced in Kirkcaldy constituency
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two more General Election hustings have been arranged in Kirkcaldy.
The first takes place at the Salvation Army’s community church on Hayfield Road on Tuesday (June 18), at 7:00pm. It has been organised by Yes Kirkcaldy.
The second one takes place at St Bryce Kirk on Monday, June 24 and is an education debate, organised by campaign group Parents Watch Education Fife. It starts at 6:00pm.
Both are open to the public, and the organisers say invites have gone to all eight candidates standing in the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.