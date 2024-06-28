Fife Council opens HQ in weekend ‘emergency measure’ to get postal votes to people waiting on forms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Council will opens its Glenrothes headquarters on Saturday in an emergency measure to help people waiting on their postal vote to be able to take part in the General Election.

The decision was taken after growing concerns over delays by the Royal Mail getting the forms to households in time for the deadlines ahead of the July 4 poll.

Fife was one of several local authorities which said there had been delays, and, in a bid to ease any issues, it is opening its HQ at Fife House this weekend.

Voters who have yet to receive their postal votes, and will not be at home next week, can go to Fife House and have their voting pack re-issued or hand them in. A private booth will be set up for those wishing to complete their postal vote there and then.

An envelope containing a Postal Vote for the upcoming UK General Election is posted (Pic: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

The council has stressed this is NOT a polling station, but people can complete their postal vote in private and then put it into the Royal Mail post-box outside Fife House. The facility will be open on Saturday between 9:00am and 4:00pm. Voters should bring photo ID, and a replacement pack can be issued, but they have been warned they may have to wait if the service is busy.

The distribution of postal votes nationally has been hit by delays, but the Royal Mail has confirmed that all packs should be delivered today (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday).

The council is prioritising in person replacement packs for those who will not be at home next week. It said if you will still be at home next week, you should wait for delivery and only contact the local authority early next week if you are still without your pack. Contact [email protected] in the first instance or call the helpline on 03451 55 55 11.

Ken Gourlay , Returning Officer for Fife said: “We are doing everything we can to make sure that you receive your postal vote in time for the election. As you will be aware, there have been national issues with the printing and delivery of some postal votes but the printers and Royal Mail are doing everything they can to ensure that all postal packs are delivered by Monday 1 July.