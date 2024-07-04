General Election: first ballot box opened at Fife count centre - this is when results could be declared

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The polls have closed and the counting is underway in the General Election.

Fife’s four constituencies will be counted at Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes, but results won;t be known for several hours yet. The first declaration is unlikely to come until around 2:00am, with the final one estimated anywhere around 4:00am.

The four constituencies are Glenrothes and Mid Fife, Dunfermline and Dollar, Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, and North East Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ken Gourlay, Returning Officer, briefed the teams of counters before the first ballot box was opened in a traditional election night photo-call. The honour fell to Lindsay Thomson, Deputy Returning Officer.

Lindsay Thomson, Deputy Returning Officer, opens the first ballot box at the Fife election count (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

All ballot boxes are expected to be at the count centre by 11:20pm when the verification process and the actual counting will get underway.