Fife’s political map changed overnight with Labour taking three seats from the SNP and Alba, and the Lib Dems storming to victory in their North East heartland.

The General Election results didn’t come until well into Friday morning, by which time the national picture had become clear with Labour sweeping to power and routing the Tories. The Lib Dems also enjoyed a night of huge success, while the SNP sustained hefty losses.

All four Fife constituencies were counted at Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes, and it was a long night for candidates with the first result not declared until 5:00am. After that they came thick and fast.

Labour’s first success in the Kingdom came in the new Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency where Melanie Ward won with 18,662 votes - a 7248 majority over Lesley Backhouse (SNP) who polled 11,414.

The count gets underway in Fife (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The rest of the eight-strong field were left far behind, with Neale Hanvey’s hopes of retaining his seat under the Alba Party banner leaving him in seventh with 1132. He was not on the podium when the results were announced by Ken Gourlay, Returning Officer.

Ms Ward paid tribute to her predecessor for his commitment to constituency and his diligence to dealing with constituents’ problems.

On her win she said: “To those who voted Labour for the first time, or first time in along time - thank you. You have put your trust in me, and I will work tirelessly for you.” She said that the landslide win for Labour “will see the end of Tory rule" and the "end of chaos and division.”

Labour also claimed Glenrothes and Mid Fife - an SNP stronghold - with former MSP Richard Baker returning to politics with a closer victory over John Beare.

He polled 15,994 to pip the SNP candidate on 13,040.

Mr Baker said: “We ran this campaign as a changed Labour Party. My team worked tirelessly to deliver a result few thought was possible a few months ago.When I stood in 2015 my father in law, who was a miner, gave me a miners’ lamp to take to Westminster to remind me of why I was there. I did not win.

“That flame flickered over nine years but tonight it burns brighter than ever and I will take that lamp with me to Westminster to remind me why I am there and to get to work for a fairer, better future.”

The SNP also lost the newly redrawn constituency of Dunfermline and Dollar to Labour, with Graeme Downie claiming an 8000 majority over the SNP’s Naz Anis-Miah.

Mr Downie said: "The vote tonight is for change. We have a Labour Government for the first time in 14 years. That government is going to transform Scotland and it is going to change the United Kingdom."

The Lib Dems also cemented their powerbase in North East Fife with Wendy Chamberlain recording a resounding victory to secure a second term as MP.

Her poll of 23,384 poll was a near 13,500 majority over the SNP’s Stefan Hoggan-Radu.