General Election: over 300 polling stations open across Fife as voting gets underway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Polling stations across Fife have opened as the 2024 UK General Election gets underway.

Four seats are up for grabs across the Kingdom, and with two MPs standing down, there are certain to be some new faces heading to Westminster.

The doors to over 300 polling stations opened at 7:00am and will not close until 10:00pm, after which the focus will switch to the Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes where the Fife count will take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first local results are not expected until at least 2:00am with the last expected any time around 4:00am. For live coverage from the count throughout the night, follow our election team on Twitter/X @fifefreepressed and @cmccormack91 - we will also have regular updates on all our Facebook pages, and online at fifetoday.co.uk

Voting is underway across Fife

All four Fife constituencies have been tweaked by the Boundary Commission. Dunfermline now takes in Dollar, while the marginal North-East Fife constituency now takes in part of Leven. Changes have also been made to the renamed Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, and Glenrothes and Mid Fife constituencies.