General Election: over 300 polling stations open across Fife as voting gets underway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four seats are up for grabs across the Kingdom, and with two MPs standing down, there are certain to be some new faces heading to Westminster.
The doors to over 300 polling stations opened at 7:00am and will not close until 10:00pm, after which the focus will switch to the Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes where the Fife count will take place.
The first local results are not expected until at least 2:00am with the last expected any time around 4:00am. For live coverage from the count throughout the night, follow our election team on Twitter/X @fifefreepressed and @cmccormack91 - we will also have regular updates on all our Facebook pages, and online at fifetoday.co.uk
All four Fife constituencies have been tweaked by the Boundary Commission. Dunfermline now takes in Dollar, while the marginal North-East Fife constituency now takes in part of Leven. Changes have also been made to the renamed Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, and Glenrothes and Mid Fife constituencies.
Peter Grant, who represented Glenrothes, and Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline) both stood down at this election.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.