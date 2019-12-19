Green light for 1200 new homes and school between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn

Kirkcaldy is to see a massive expansion after plans were approved for a new housing development.

Fife councillors approved a new development in Kirkcaldy west, which would see around 1200 new homes – 15 per cent of which will be affordable – a new primary school, retail and work space, and a new community centre created at the land at Invertiel and Tyrie Farms, on Jawbanes Road.

The new development, which will be wedged between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn, was first planned more than ten years ago.

At the planning committee yesterday (Wednesday), planning officer William Shand said: “The development isn’t proposed to start for another three years. It will be split into four phases, with phase one being closest to Kirkcaldy.

“The site would need a new primary school. The current catchment area is Kirkcaldy West, which is actually already at over capacity.

“There are two options. The first is a pop up school with four classrooms. The second is to build a full 11 school classroom on day one.

“The report doesn’t make a recommendation, it’s for the developers to decide.”

Mr Shand added there was a requirement for contributions to St Marie’s and for the Kirkcaldy secondary school solution.

Several roads in the area will also be widened to cope with increased capacity.

Councillor Alistair Cameron raised concerns over health care in the area.

He asked: “It was a top query for the community council, there seems to be a lack of health centre? Is there any update on that?”

Mr Shand said: “Fife policy is for a requirement for land to be provided for a health centre.

“There are two areas of mixed use on the plan, and one area will have land set aside for the health centre. By allocating the land, it safeguards that going forward, and that’s all we can ask for.”

Cllr Cameron asked who would be responsible for building that.

Mr Shand said: “The NHS going forward. We don’t have anything in our guidance to say the developers need to build that. The policy just asks for provision to be set aside.”

Councillor Bobby Clelland asked: “There is provision for a community hall. Is it only provision or are they actually building it?”

Mr Shand said: “Again, this point comes from the development plan when the application was first put in.

“Things have moved on and it is suggested that the land be allocated on the basis that someone might want to build it.

“But the new school will have community facilities, and so does Balwearie High School, which is close to the site. There is no requirement for the developers to provide it.”

The site, which was approved by all councillors, is expected to take around ten years to develop.