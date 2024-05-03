Greens name candidate for North-East Fife constituency at General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Secondary school teacher Morven Ovenstone-Jones will stand for the party when the date for the Westminster election is finally called. The seat is held by Wendy Chamberlain for the Lib Dems.

An Anstruther native, Morven is a passionate campaigner in the East Neuk. She said, “I joined the Scottish Greens because our environment is too important, and we urgently need to take action to tackle the rapidly accelerating climate crisis. Every vote for the Scottish Greens sends a powerful message that it is time to invest in people and planet: to deliver social justice, move away from fossil fuel dependency and protect Scotland’s vital habitats.”

“Having grown up in the constituency and lived here for 40 years, I know how uniquely placed North East Fife is to lead the UK in tackling environmental challenges. Our collective experience and expertise in fishing, farming and tourism, as well as our research advances in science, environment and agriculture mean our communities should be leading the debate both in Westminster and the Scottish Parliament. It is my belief that the people of North East Fife would be best served by the Scottish Greens.”

Morven Ovenstone-Jones will contest the north-east Fife seat (Pic: Scottish Greens/Cameron Glasgow)

Morven is confident that Fife’s future is bright: “What I see from my own children and from those I teach every day is a desire to take climate change seriously. The only way we make the typical Westminster parties take notice that our planet is burning is by voting for the Scottish Greens and helping to amplify the call for climate action.

Morven was recently unveiled as one of three candidates the Scottish Greens will be standing in Fife at a launch event in Dunfermline attended by Loran Slater, party co-leader, who introduced them and took part in conversation before an open Q&A with attendees.