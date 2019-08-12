Have your say on Fife’s polling stations

A six-week consultation to review Fife’s polling districts and places is underway.

It is being led by Fife Council – and the local authority wants feedback from residents and groups..

The review aims to makes sure everyone has access to reasonable facilities for voting, and, when a new polling place is considered, that it meets the needs of disabled people.

Constituency boundaries are not covered by this review – only the buildings used to vot

Morag Ferguson, head of legal and democratic services, said: “We always try to make sure polling places are easy to find, accessible to everyone and within a reasonable distance from the majority of electors’ homes.

“This review will help to ensure that we continue in this way and gives us the opportunity to hear the views of the voting public. It’s not always easy finding suitable premises in every area, so any suggestions for alternative premises are welcomed.”

Send your comments to the Review of Polling Districts and Polling Stations consultation by post to Fife Council, Fife House, North Street, Glenrothes KY7 5LT or email: Election.Enquiries@fife.gov.uk or online at http://www.fifedirect.org.uk/pollingplaces

The closing date for comments is Friday September 20.