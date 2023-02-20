The former Migele Experience salon in Tolbooth Street is the subject of an application for a change of use to turn it into residential accommodation.

The building is owned by local developer Abee Habib who has converted several other High Street businesses into flats.

His company is seeking permission from the council for the changer of use at 7-9 Tolbooth Street which has been empty since Migele, owned b y Dom Panetta, moved its operations to Whytehouse Avenue.

Plans have been lodged to convert the former hair salon

The application outlines plans to convert the ground, first and second floors plus the attic.

The proposed three-bedroom apartment - which would include a lounge, kitchen and bathroom plus an access hall with storage - would be over three floors, and there would be no garden space. Parking would be via nearby car parks.

