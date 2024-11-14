Fife Council is trying new ways to train up more food and health inspectors (Pic: Pexels/Pixabay)

Fife Council’s environmental health team – which is responsible for food hygiene and safety as well as workplace health and safety and other licensing duties – is not currently fulfilling all of its statutory obligations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors only carried out 956 of the 1126, or 85%, programmed food safety inspections last year, Environment, Transportation and Climate Change scrutiny committee councillors were told this week.

“The combination of staff resource issues and findings on inspection has resulted in not all programmed food law inventions being carried out, along with challenges catching up on inspections paused due to the Covid19 Pandemic,” said Nigel Kerr, head of protective services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Are we currently filling all our statutory roles? No, but we are engaging with Food Standards Scotland to ensure we continue to target the highest risk areas.”

Mr Kerr told the committee that not all ‘medium or low risk’ food manufacturing premises were inspected this year because ‘high risk’ establishments had been given priority - the come into tteam considers food manufacturers “high risk” if they produce products like meat, dairy, and fish. Other businesses that have had previous enforcement actions or food safety concerns also come into that category.

“Overall, protective services are performing well considering the backdrop of vacancies and additional duties and we do strive to achieve, safe, healthy, clean and a fair trading environment for residents, business and visitors within Fife,” Mr Kerr said.

The biggest challenges are around the recruitment of food safety inspectors. In April 2023 it was reported that the team had a 20% vacancy rate, and continued failure to recruit would have a “detrimental” impact on public health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Mr Kerr said the service has changed tact and developed a ‘grow your own’ approach for its workforce, and despite what he called a “short term” dip in inspection performance, the service is actually making progress on its recruitment issues.

“There’s a shortage across Scotland for these roles,” Mr Kerr said. “We recognised that we’re not going to fill them in the short term, so we are looking at a completely different model.”

The team has brought on board a suite of trainees and modern apprentices, and it is helping them to become qualified food safety inspectors.

The council has also been training technicians to carry out interventions and inspections on their own at low risk premises.

“I think we need to recognise that there will invariably be a short term dip in performance, but we’re looking for medium and long term gains through grow your own staff,” Mr Kerr said.