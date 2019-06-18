How Kirkcaldy town centre will spend £1.6m funding

Fife Council is set to install large converted containers on Kirkcaldy’s waterfront to generate new business opportunities.

Councillors have committed £350,000 to the project as part of town’s £1.6m from the Scottish Government town centre funding package.

The shipping containers have been used in towns across the UK to create business opportunities such as new cafes and spaces for creative artists – and could bring new activity to the town’s seafront.

Councillors also agreed to allocate £400,000 of Kirkcaldy’s share to buying up dilapidated buildings with a new to bringing new investment to the High street - and a further £400,000 taking ownership of key buildings to enable town centre living and non-retail commercial development.

No details were given on which buildings have been identified, but the latter project chimes with the Scottish Government’s aspiration to create more living space for people in town centres, filling the units left empty as the retail sector contracts.

The policy and co-ordination committee also agreed to spend:

£20,000 on car parking improvements and better signage

£80,000 on public realm improvements throughout the town centre to support and enable the development of enterprising café culture and a safe and welcoming environment

£80,000 creating a distinct gateway to the Merchants’s Quarter

£300,000 improving the crumbling Postings steps which connect the bus station to the High Street

£350,000 buying four converted containers to create business opportunities on the waterfront, better lighting and improvements to public real,

£400,000 to develop “number of town centre sites “

£400,000 buy key buildings to enable town centre living and commercial development (non-retail) contributing to transformational change in urban fabric.

£350,000 but and refurbish vacant dilapidated town centre units to enable and stimulate town centre enterprise and investment.

In total, Fife got £4.3m to spend, with Kirkcaldy claiming the single biggest share, leading to some criticism from west Fife.

Councillor Helen Law, convener of Dunfermline area committee, said she was “really disappointed” her town had “done so badly” out of the spending plans drawn up by officers.

But Councillor David Ross, co-leader, said “We could have spent the money ten times over in Fife. It also sounds a lot of money, but, in real terms, when working on town centre projects, it isn’t a great deal.

“I recognise there is disappointment from areas, but if we spread the money too thin then it would have less impact, and our clear priority is mid-Fife is the area that needs the most support.”

Officers now face a short timescale to get projects up and running, with anticipated quarterly reports on progress back to the Scottish Government.

“This is good news,” added Councillor Ross. “The projects will have a positive impact on our town centres.”