Huge response as petition launched to block Fife swimming pool cuts threat

Over 1500 people have signed a petition protesting against any proposal to make cuts at a popular Fife swimming pool – just hours after it wewnt online.

The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland could have its operating hours chopped as part of a cost-cutting measure proposed by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

And one councillor, Neil Crooks, has already quit the Trust’s board in a bid to fight the move which, he fears, could lead to the centre’s closure.

Local concern is also growing, and the petition launched by Bridget Fraser, who chairs Burntisland Amateur Swimming Club, is mobilising the community in a bid to put pressure on the Trust to drop its proposal.

Within hours of going live online, the petition had attracted over 1500 names.

The swimming club chairman launched the petition to demonstrate the depth of local feeling to the Trust.

Bridget wrote: “I am creating this petition so that people can tell FSLT and Fife Council how they feel about the Beacon Centre, their views on the potential further cuts, and put forward ideas/suggestions as to how to improve our Leisure Centre and sustain it in the long term.”

She said the centre was a key community asset – and had already endured cuts to its opening hours.

“The Beacon is a well used Leisure Centre in Burntisland, providing a swimming pool, gym, fitness classes and an astro-pitch to people of all ages, interests and abilities.

“It was opened around 20 years ago after significant campaigning and fundraising by the local community. £100K of Common Good money was contributed to the original cost of the facility. It is used by locals, people from surrounding towns, the primary school and tourists alike. “

She argued there is no other similar leisure facility within 12 miles, and that it was a key community asset.

“As well as being suitable for lane swimming the pool has recreational facilities such as flumes and a wave machine,” she wrote.

“The pool is accessible due to the large carpark, lift and sloping entry into the water. Most local people aged 25 and under learned to swim here, and there is still an ongoing massive demand for swimming lessons.

“In 2018 Fife Sports and Leisure Trust proposed a full closure of the Beacon to Fife Council.

“At that point reduced opening hours were negotiated as an alternative. This was supposed to be a three-year arrangement, but, not much more than a year later, further cuts have been proposed. I believe that there is a real risk that further cuts would lead to the eventual closure of the Centre. “

You can sign the petition HERE https://www.change.org – search for “Stop further cuts/closure of the Beacon Leisure Centre.”