News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Warout Primary School in Glenrothes. She was shown around by P7 and P6 pupils

In Pictures: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's visits to Fife over the years

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who announced today she was resigning, has made many visits to Fife over the years.

By Allan Crow
2 minutes ago

In this photo gallery we look back on her trips to Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Leven and Cupar – and the people she met.

1. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a housing site as part of help to boost small housebuilders

Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Photo Sales

2. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife

The First Minister picked up a set of drum sticks on a visit to Cupar Youth Cafe in 2015

Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer

Photo Sales

3. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife

The First Minister helps Nick Smith with a fun challenge in Cupar Youth Cafe.

Photo: Dave Scott

Photo Sales

4. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the 70th anniversary of Glenrothes at the Scottish Parliament in 2018

Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Nicola SturgeonFifeKirkcaldyGlenrothes