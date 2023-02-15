In Pictures: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's visits to Fife over the years

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who announced today she was resigning, has made many visits to Fife over the years.
In this photo gallery we look back on her trips to Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Leven and Cupar – and the people she met.
1. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a housing site as part of help to boost small housebuilders
Photo: Fife Photo Agency
2. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife
The First Minister picked up a set of drum sticks on a visit to Cupar Youth Cafe in 2015
Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer
3. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife
The First Minister helps Nick Smith with a fun challenge in Cupar Youth Cafe.
Photo: Dave Scott
4. Nicola Sturgeon in Fife
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the 70th anniversary of Glenrothes at the Scottish Parliament in 2018
Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37