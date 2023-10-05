News you can trust since 1871
Invite to join BBC Debate Night as show comes to Fife

BBC’s Debate Night programme is coming to Fife - with an invite to be part of the audience.
Allan Crow
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Stephen Jardine will host the show when it comes to Dunfermline (Pic: Graeme Hunter)Stephen Jardine will host the show when it comes to Dunfermline (Pic: Graeme Hunter)
It is the first time in five seasons the political discussion programme has come to Dunfermline, and producers are searching for people from across the area to join the filming. Apply for tickets here apply for tickets here.

The show takes place on Wednesday, October 11, and will feature host Stephen Jardine and a panel made up of politicians, commentators discussing the issues of the day.

