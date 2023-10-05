Invite to join BBC Debate Night as show comes to Fife
BBC’s Debate Night programme is coming to Fife - with an invite to be part of the audience.
It is the first time in five seasons the political discussion programme has come to Dunfermline, and producers are searching for people from across the area to join the filming. Apply for tickets here apply for tickets here.
The show takes place on Wednesday, October 11, and will feature host Stephen Jardine and a panel made up of politicians, commentators discussing the issues of the day.