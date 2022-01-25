Jenny Gilruth: Fife MSP appointed as Scotland’s new Transport Minister

Fife MSP Jenny Gilruth has been announced as Scotland’s new Transport Minister.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 10:17 am

She was appointed in a mini re-shuffle announced yesterday by First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

The Mid-Scotland and Glenrothes member takes over from Graeme Dey who quit for health reasons.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The appointment of Jenny Gilruth as Transport Minister and Neil Gray as Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development is a vote of confidence in a new generation of ministerial talent.

Jenny Gilruth

“Jenny has proven herself to be an effective representative for Scotland and has championed Scotland’s cultural sector through difficult times.”

Ms Gilruth entered the Scottish Parliament in 2016.

For the past two years she has served as a junior Minister for Europe and International Development from 2020 to 2022.

