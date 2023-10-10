Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester

Keir Starmer is interrupted by a heckler. Credit: Getty

The start of Sir Keir Starmer's party conference speech was crashed by a protester who sprinkled glitter over the Labour leader.

As Starmer was about to start his address in Liverpool, the man ran onto the stage and shouted: "True democracy is citizen led. Politics needs an update, we demand a people's house, we demand a people's house."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was led off stage be security, and continued shouting: "We are in crisis, we are in crisis, our whole future." The protester covered Starmer in glitter, however the Labour leader was able to continue with his jacket off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...