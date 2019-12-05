Kirkcaldy election candidates on Mossmorran concerns

Industry: Mossmorran is a major employer, but it is also a major concern for many in our communities. What steps will you take to address those concerns?

Kathleen Leslie (Tory): Health concerns are important and I think that clear lines of communication between community groups and Mossmorran are key.

My first step would be to speak to residents and community groups who are based within the constituency.

As a councillor I have done this by asking Community Councils and I would continue that by including other local groups such as Tenants & Residents Associations.

I would also liaise with the plant operators, SEPA and HSE.

I am mindful of the fact that Mossmorran brings around £40 million to the Fife economy annually and employs around 230 people.

Neale Hanvey (Independent): I share the concerns regarding unplanned flaring. That must be balanced with the commitment from Exxon to invest, modernise, and minimise risk.

The HSE and SEPA should complete their investigations and I will work with local communities to ensure concerns are heard and answered.

Our reliance on hydrocarbons must change, but we need a managed transition without putting skilled jobs at risk.

Gill Cole-Hamilton (Lib Dem): With revelations that flaring at Mossmorran has the potential to impact on health locally, I would like to see further research undertaken. We need to move away from carbon industries and the Lib Dems would establish a just-transition commission to soften the blow on jobs like those at Mossmorran as we move away from fossil fuels.

Lesley Laird: Complaints flooded my inbox in 2017 and that’s why I set up the Mossmorran Working Group, which focused minds on addressing the issues and getting us to the point where we are today. If re-elected, I’ll finish the job and call yet again for a Scottish Government independent enquiry. Our communities still deserve answers.

Mitch William: I would encourage Mossmorran to allow group tours and school trips, so the local population can gain a greater understanding.

Scott Rutherford: As Scotland’s second biggest industrial source of climate change emissions, the plant operators need to explain clearly how they will meet the target of net-zero by 2045, or begin a decommissioning plan.

A Just Transition means facing up to a future without fossil fuels, and making sure workers aren’t left behind.

