Kirkcaldy election candidates reveal their fixes for transport problems

Transport: Kirkcaldy’s train service has been deplorable for far too long. Not all parts of the constituency have an adequate bus service. What will you do to improve those vital transport links?

Kathleen Leslie (Tory): I would begin with calling for an enquiry into the abysmal state of ScotRail under the current SNP government appointed operator.

Neale Hanvey (Independent): The frustration passengers experience on their daily commute is clear.

With half of all delays on the rail network attributable to Network Rail. SNP MPs will demand that control of the Scottish railway system is devolved so that it is fully accountable in Scotland.

Bus services are getting significant investment, and local authorities are now able to establish publicly-owned bus franchises, putting services before profit.

Gill Cole-Hamilton (Lib Dem): Problems with ScotRail rolling stock have seen far too few Carriages on the fife circular and Edinburgh bound trains. I would seek an Early meeting with Alex Hynes, managing director at ScotRail to ensure adequate rolling stock was in place for the return to work after Christmas.

Lesley Laird (Labour): Abellio’s so-called ‘world-class’ contract failed; unfair fares, delays and cancellations have impacted on Fife commuters’ jobs and personal lives.

Saying sorry isn’t good enough. Scottish Labour called for this contract to be broken but the SNP and Tories voted us down twice. Labour in government will renationalise rail and standardise fares. Bus service deregulation has also failed and Labour has promised £2bn - which Fife Council could access - to create much-needed green, sustainable transport routes.

Mitch William (Brexit Party): I would encourage up and coming providers such as Bay Travel to expand and offer support where possible.

Scott Rutherford (Green Party): For too long Fifers have been let down by increased rail fares, repeated delays and cancellations. We need a public transport system and operator fit and able to meet the demands of the 21st century.

This is why our long-term aim is to provide free public transport for all and in the immediate term we support extension of free bus travel to everyone under the age of 21.

Click the links below to find out where the candidates stand on the issues facing the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath Constituency.

• Mossmorran is a major employer, but it is also a major concern for many in our communities. What steps will you take to address those concerns?

• What practical steps will you take in your first six months as MP to tackle poverty in Kirkcaldy?

• Kirkcaldy needs jobs to kick-start its economy – what will you do to make that happen?

• What will you do to repair the damage caused to families in Kirkcaldy by the introduction of Universal Credit?

• Click here to return to main page