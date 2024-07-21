Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Kirkcaldy MP Melanie Ward has been handed a role in Scottish Secretary Ian Murray’s team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister. The appointment came just days after Mr Murray made his first official visit, coming to Kirkcaldy to meet the teams at the Cottage Centre, Greener Kirkcaldy and Kirkcaldy Foodbank. The role is unpaid, and PPS are appointed by a minister to be their assistant.

The Lang Toun MP, who won the seat at the General Election, said: “I was delighted to be appointed as PPS to @IanMurrayMP in the Scotland Office. Scotland is at the heart of our new Government and I’m excited to be part of the team. We are cracking on with making change for the people of Scotland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also joined fellow Labour MPs from Fife, Richard Baker (Glenrothes and Mid Fife) and Graeme Downie (Dunfermline and Dollar) at a meeting with MSPs and senior figures from Fife Council to discuss the potential for economic growth.