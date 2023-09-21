Neale Hanvey MP on Kirkcaldy High Street (Pic: Submitted)

The Alba politician announced the financial wins on social media along with a sign on the window of his office on High Street, Kirkcaldy.

As of September 2023, Mr Hanvey and his team have recovered £102,325.71 for constituents made up from recovered monies from the DWP, HMRC, energy companies, Fife Council Parking Fines, UKVI and private companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said, “I’ve been contacted by over 10,000 local folks to date with some asking for assistance recovering money either owed to them, or incorrectly taken from them. As the cost-of-living increases, my team and I are working hard to put money back in people’s pockets and offer value for money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...