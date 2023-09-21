Kirkcaldy MP’s local team claws back more than £100,000 for constituents
The Alba politician announced the financial wins on social media along with a sign on the window of his office on High Street, Kirkcaldy.
As of September 2023, Mr Hanvey and his team have recovered £102,325.71 for constituents made up from recovered monies from the DWP, HMRC, energy companies, Fife Council Parking Fines, UKVI and private companies.
He said, “I’ve been contacted by over 10,000 local folks to date with some asking for assistance recovering money either owed to them, or incorrectly taken from them. As the cost-of-living increases, my team and I are working hard to put money back in people’s pockets and offer value for money.
“This is equivalent to 1705 weekly shops and 42,500 school meals locally and just forms a small part of the work I am doing to ease the strain on my constituents.”