Kirkcaldy MP’s office recovers over £100,000 for constituents
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neale Hanvey’s office had reclaimed the cash for constituents from the DWP, HMRC, energy companies, Fife Council Parking Fines, UKVI, airlines, private companies and mis-sold financial products
The Alba politician announced the financial wins on social media along with an updated sign on the window of his office on High Street, Kirkcaldy.
He said: “I’ve been contacted by over 11,000 local folks to date with some asking for assistance recovering money either owed to them, or incorrectly taken from them. As the cost-of-living increases, my team and I are determined to put as much money back in people’s pockets as we can and continue to provide an excellent service as an MP’s office.
“The amount we’ve recovered to date is equivalent to 1,761 weekly shops or 44,038 school meals and as we near Christmas, a time of real stress for those suffering under the cost-of-living crisis forms a small part of the work I am doing to ease the strain on my constituents. I may not have a magic wand, but an MP’s office is there to provide a service to the community, and I encourage any constituent in need of help to contact my team and we will do all we can to help.
“I am immensely proud of every member of my team and my office’s track record of delivering thousands of positive outcomes for constituents who’ve come to my door for help.”