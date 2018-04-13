Kirkcaldy road crossing must be made a priority

A Kirkcaldy councillor has said she will continue to fight for a suitable crossing to be installed in Links Street, despite it being relegated down Fife council’s priority list for a second year.

Cllr Judy Hamilton said the crossing was vital if safety in the area was to be improved and has called on the council’s transportation officers to reconsider installing it as a category one priority.

Councillor Judy Hamilton is calling for a suitable crossing in Links Street, Kirkcaldy. (PIC: FPA).

“I’m very disappointed that this has once again slipped down the priority list for the works programme.

“We went to the community two years ago to ask them to get involved in community improvements and they came back with the crossing as their number one priority.

“It’s a key part of the wider efforts improve the area and to empower the community to get involved in the decision making process.

“Yet I’m at a loss to understand how transportation officers have come to the conclusion that this is still deemed only a category two project.

“Certainly it is evident the community’s wishes are not being taken into account in the decision making.”

Speaking to the town’s area committee where the Kirkcaldy works programme was agreed, Ian B Smith, transportation services manager, said: “Following discussions with this committee Henry Road was deemed to be a priority and therefore it was bumped up the list.

“We have a strict capital management budget for Kirkcaldy, which can’t make everything a priority. Should we receive additional funding then we’ll move the Links Street crossing up the priority list, but only then.”